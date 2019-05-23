MUMBAI (IANS)— The makers of “PM Narendra Modi” biopic have released yet another endearing poster of the film just at the time when the BJP-led coalition registered a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha elections.
The text on the poster conveys, “PM Narendra Modi is coming for the second inning; now no one can stop,” hinting at both the elections results and the biographical film that was banned to be released during the polls. The film, starring Vivek Oberoi as Modi, will hit the theaters on May 24.
Members of the Indian film fraternity, including veterans like Asha Bhosle and Rajinikanth, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the "fantastic win."
Younger talent, like Sonu Sood, Varun Dhawan and Riteish Deshmukh, also congratulated the prime minister.
Here's what they tweeted:
Asha Bhosle: The Indian electorate has voted wisely. Congratulations to Honourable PM Modi, NDA and all BJP party cadres who have worked tirelessly to take our country into a Golden Age that is long overdue. Jai Hind.
Paresh Rawal: Had said earlier and will repeat again -- Sardar Patel had Unified India and Narendra Modi will not let it disintegrate. Relax India, we are truly in safe hands.
Rajinikanth: Respected dear Narendra Modiji. Hearty congratulations... You made it! God bless.
Dharmendra Deol: Achhe din yaqeenan aayenge (Good days will certainly come).
Akshay Kumar: Heartiest congratulations Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on the historic win. All your efforts to advance the nation and put it on the global map have been acknowledged. Wishing you an even more successful second term.
Twinkle Khanna: Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP on their sweeping victory. Democracy must always be celebrated. Here's to our India that I hope becomes synonymous with inclusivity, harmony and development.
Karan Johar: The people have spoken, and India has chosen its leader. Congratulations Honourable. Prime Minister Narendra Modi for your historic win... Please accept my best wishes for your continued strength and success in performing the duties of this all-important office.
Ajay Devgn: The country knows what is right for them and they have made their choice.
Vivek Oberoi: Congratulations to Naya Bharat for giving a historic victory to Narendra Modiji! Today democracy has won and a progressive and united India has won. We are so proud to have Bharat's asli hero as our PM again. We are all with you in your mission to make 'Ek Bharat, Shresht Bharat'.
Anil Kapoor: The nation has spoken. Congratulations PM Narendra Modiji on the historic win. We, the citizens, look forward to the new heights that your leadership promises to take us.
Varun Dhawan: The country has decided. Congratulations honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi sir on your victory. Looking forward to the future under you guidance and leadership where all Indians move ahead together.
Omung Kumar B: It's a fantastic win by Modiji and he has shown his detractors and the world that he is not just popular but people love his style of governance. He has created magic today. The spectacular win today just shows what a leader he is.
Anand Pandit: It Ais a spectacular victory and one that exhibits the persona and brilliance of Modiji. The results clearly show the love that Modiji enjoys and the following of billions that he has.
Juhi Chawla: Wishing our PM a landslide victory. Har baar Modi sarkaar!
Huma Qureshi: We all voted and democracy has spoken. This is the will of the people. Congratulations to Narendra Modi. Hope India flourishes under your leadership.
Adnan Sami: Heartiest congratulations to Narendra Modiji on a smashing win. I'm on a holiday in Germany but have been glued to the TV and Internet since early morning with a huge smile on my face! Jai Hind!
Ashoke Pandit: All those from NDA who will win the elections today should know that it's not them but it's due to Modi that they have won the elections.
Sonu Sood: Congratulations to Narendra Modiji for such a humongous victory.
Shankar Mahadevan: Heartiest congratulations to our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the amazing victory! Heartiest congratulations to the NDA and every person in the BJP who has worked so hard towards this amazing historical win.
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari: Let my country awaken to a new thought. A tomorrow of constant reforms encompassing all shades and tints of New India. Congratulations Prime Minister Narendra Modiji.
Aanand L Rai: My heartiest greetings Narendra Modi to you and to Vijayi Bharat...all our Indians.
Riteish Deshmukh: India has decided -- Democracy needs to be celebrated. Many congratulations to our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modiji on this huge verdict.
Sudheer Babu: Welcome back Narendra Modiji. My hearty congratulations on the second term. Hope to see a progressive, prosperous, wealthy and supreme power India.
Siddharth: Congratulations Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for a historic win in the Elections 2019. I hope you will take us to great heights. I promise to always voice my honest opinions in the interest of our great nation as a citizen without fear. Please spread love. God bless. Jai Hind.
