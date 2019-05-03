MUMBAI—“PM Narendra Modi,” has been one of the most talked-about films, whose releases was stayed just before a day before the worldwide release because of the Election Commission’s ruling. According to the EC, the film and promotion around it cannot be done until the last day of the elections, which is May 19. The film will now release May 24 just after the results.
Producer Sandip Ssingh said, “As a responsible citizen, we respect the law of the country. After a lot of discussions and keeping the curiosity and excitement about the film in mind, we have decided to release the film immediately after the Lok Sabha Election results. This is the first time a film will be promoted for only four days. I hope now nobody has any problem with the film and we are hoping for a smooth release this time.”
The makers had unveiled the first look and poster in January in 23 languages, and the film will also release in Tamil and Telugu.
Meanwhile, Eros has discontinued the screening of its web series on Narendra Modi until the elections are over. The series had gone live some weeks ago.
