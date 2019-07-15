MUMBAI — Actress Pooja Batra has confirmed her marriage to actor Nawab Shah.
Batra, who is known for her roles in the ‘90s hits such as “Haseena Maan Jaayegi,” “Nayak” and “Virasat,” took to her Instagram Stories to share a photograph from her wedding with Shah.
The former Miss India International captioned it: “With friends like Family at the... Thank you for an awesome stay. Expect to see us back soon.”
Shah also shared an image of himself along with Batra and a friend. He captioned it: “Thank you Arjun for this amazing evening. Lots of love to you.”
The two had been posting about each other on social media.
Batra was previously married to an NRI doctor, Sonu S. Ahluwalia, from 2002 to 2011.
