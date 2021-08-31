MUMBAI — Pooja Entertainment’s “BellBottom” marked the beginning of the cinemas in the hilly regions of Ladakh.
“BellBottom” was screened for the very first time at Ladakh’s premier mobile digital movie theatre at an altitude of 11,562 feet, which makes it the highest theatre in the world.
To bring the cinema watching experience to most remote areas, a mobile theatre was introduced in the Paldan area of Leh in Ladakh by Picture Time Digiplex. “BellBottom” was screened not only for the audiences, but also for the army
Akshay Kumar and producer Deepshikha Deshmukh took to social media to share this news. This has been a moment of joy and pride for both Pooja Entertainment and Kumar.
The film released in theaters around the nation and overseas Aug. 19.
