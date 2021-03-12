MUMBAI—Poonam Pandey turned 30 and it could not have at a more appropriate destination. She is holidaying in the Maldives with beau Sam Bombay and they will be celebrating it quietly far from the maddening crowd.
Pandey came into the major limelight after the 2011 Cricket World Cup and she has not looked back since. She is an actor and businessman. She is both destiny's favorite child as well as a controversy babe.
“Thank you very much for the lovely wishes!” says Pandey. “It’s been a long and difficult yet fulfilling journey. I have had my fair share of struggles. But it’s been quite a ride. And yet it seems I am just getting started.”
“I have been in the business for a decade now and it seems just like yesterday. Sam and I would probably cut the cakes under the moon and we have this amazing beach to us. The Maldives is one of the favorite destinations for celebrities currently and rightly so,” she said.
