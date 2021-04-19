MUMBAI — Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, a scintillating pair hits the music scene with a feisty song titled “Shola.” Ahead of the release of the song, the pop queen AKASA and Rohit Saraf have been trending with “The Future Wife” reel over social media. As the song is out now, the suspense of what happens with the pop star bride is revealed and the listeners have a go-to party and sangeet song.
The high-energy party number marks the first collaboration of AKASA and Rohit Saraf. AKASA has delivered back-to-back hit songs such as “Naiyyo,” “Naagin,” “Aithey Aa” and “Dil Na Jaaneya” and Saraf is known for his performances in “Ludo,” “Mismatched” and “The Sky Is Pink.” Sung, written and composed by AKASA and Charan, the song is all about a spirited girl, wedding vibes and the chemistry of the reel pair.
AKASA says, “I am so glad that “Shola” kicks off the wedding season. The buzz that the song has attracted way before its release was quite incredible and I’m grateful for all the love that has come by so far. The process of creating this song right from writing, to composing to rendering it with Charan was truly special. When Rohit stepped on board to feature in the video, the excitement for the release of the song just shot up for me. I hope the listeners enjoy the song as much as we enjoyed creating it.”Singer-writer-composer Charan says, “The times that we’re living in are rife with uncertainty and I hope that “Shola” alleviates some of it. As an artiste, I have always endeavored to create music that lifts the spirit of people and turns the vibe of a place around. “Shola” has that potential and it holds a special place in my heart because the experience of collaborating with AKASA was absolutely awesome.”
Saraf adds, “The energy of “Shola” is infectious and befits the wedding season that has just begun. It is the kind of song that will make you want to sing along and dance. I wish all the listeners many happy occasions that call for “Shola” to be played.”
Released by Sony Music India and produced by Redmojo and Aasa Singh, “Shola” is now available on all music platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.