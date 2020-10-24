MUMBAI — The three-part series “Bharat Ke Mahaveer,” a UN in India, NITI Aayog and Discovery India initiative, showcases stories of extraordinary kindness shown by people at the time of the COVID-19 crisis.12 stories showcasing India’s spirit of solidarity and unity will air on Discovery Channel and also stream on Discovery Plus in the month of November.
Launched on the 75th anniversary of the United Nations, the anthem video features hosts Dia Mirza and Sonu Sood.
To pay tribute to India’s selfless heroes of the pandemic, the popular fusion rock band, Indian Ocean, has composed a powerful anthem for the series. With powerful lyrics like “Manzilein Humse Khudd Aaj Kehne Lagi, Dil Mein Hai Hausla, Jeetegi Zindagi,” the anthem celebrates India’s selfless heroes, who have shown extraordinary kindness— extending a helping hand to the vulnerable and going that extra mile without any expectation.
Inspired by the tremendous display of humanity illustrated by these “mahaveers (bravehearts),” the band has shaped this anthem to spread a ray of hope during these difficult times, with a promise of building a better India together.
“We believe that it is important to bring out the positive stories amidst all the prevailing negativity,” said Indian Ocean, the band, in a collective statement. “That is precisely why we associated with “Bharat Ke Mahaveer” to create the anthem. It beautifully highlights the message that if we all come together, with good intentions and our collective efforts, we can and we will overcome this difficult situation. It is a gesture of support and appreciation to those unsung heroes who continued to work while everyone was locked down at home.”
“It feels great to see that people stepped up during such difficult times to help those in need and we saw many examples of such stories around us. Many have been working wholeheartedly to provide essential services even during this pandemic, to make sure that others do not need put their lives at risk. The anthem is a salute to all such heroes and we have tried to do justice to these inspiring stories through our music,” they added.
Sood, who features in the video, said, “It was a different feeling to be a part of this anthem video. The lyrics are so powerful and give a sense of hope, even during these uncertain times. The words rightly convey that when we have courage and hope, nothing can stop us from winning. I had goose-bumps when I first heard this song.”
UN Secretary-General’s SDG Advocate Dia Mirza adds, “I cannot think of a more fitting day to launch the anthem than the UN’s 75th anniversary. In many ways, the anthem embodies the timeless values of the UN Charter. It speaks of hope, solidarity, unity and brotherhood. And during these difficult and trying times, this message is exactly what India and the world need.”
“Bharat Ke Mahaveer” has attracted premium advertisers on-board. The series is co-powered by Amazon.in, MI TV and Dell while Amul, Kia Sonet and Hicks, Hot Water Bottle are associate sponsors.
