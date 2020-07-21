MUMBAI — Popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa says he misses his village, adding that he wishes to see it soon.
Guru, who has belted out hits like "High rated gabru,” "Patola" and "Lahore,” took to Instagram, where he shared a throwback picture of himself in his village, which in Punjabi is called "pind.”
"Missing my PIND and Nanaaka Pind. Wish to see them soon," he wrote alongside the image, which currently has 557K likes on the photo sharing website.
Guru recently shared a "late night" selfie on the website. In the image, he is seen taking a mirror selfie dressed in a black T-shirt.
The singer has been flaunting his all-new, perfectly toned body on social media. His last few photos have him shirtless, showing off his transformed beef.
On the work front, Guru recently returned on stage.
After his recent gig in Delhi, he told IANS: "I performed after almost three months and it was a good experience. Though the audience was limited, they were very entertaining. We sang songs that we usually sing for our shows and earned as well."
