MUMBAI — While the world battles a virus, our brave soldiers continue to guard our borders despite all odds, and are away from their families even during this crisis.
To pay an ode to our brave armed forces, the makers of “Fauji Calling,” which is ready for release, have launched the poster of the film that stars Sharman Joshi, Ranjha Vikram Singh, Bidita Bag, Mugdha Godse and Zarina Wahab.
The poster shows various facets of the life of a fauji (soldier), and the struggles of their families. In the poster, Joshi can be seen along with a girl, with Ranjha Vikram Singh in the background in an army outfit. The film is based on events around the Pulwama attack, and how such not only take away lives of our soldiers but scar their near and dear ones. The incidents are relatable since there have been ceasefire violations even now.
Considering the situation and importance of the subject, the makers of the film want the film to release as soon as possible, and are considering OTT platforms as well. Director Aaryaan Saxena said, “The film is ready, in fact we were supposed to release it in May, so I have discussed with my producers about releasing it on OTT platforms. Let’s see, I hope for the best.”
Singh said, “ “Fauji Calling” tells the story not only of the armed forces, but the untold story of their families as well. Even today, while we all are making sure we are safe, the soldiers are on duty, and are guarding the country. At this time, it’s extremely important to recognize their sacrifice, and that’s why we want “Fauji Calling” to reach the audience as soon as possible. “
The film is produced by Running Horses films and Ovez Productions.
