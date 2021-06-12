MUMBAI — The poster of the new film "The Conversion" was released June 12. The film is pitched as a love triangle that has been shot in the ghats of Benaras.
"The Conversion" is directed by Vinod Tiwari, who in 2018 made the action comedy "Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle.” His new film stars Vindhya Tiwari, Prateek Shukla and Ravi Bhatia. The cast features Sapna Choudhary, Vibha Chibber, Sunita Rajbhar, Amit Behl, Sandeep Yadav, Sushil Singh and Manoj Joshi.
The film is written by Vandana Tiwari and has music by Anamik Chauhan. Navneet Beohar is director of photography.
"The Conversion" is scheduled to release later this year.
