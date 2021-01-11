MUMBAI—In a big news for the fans of the two Vijays, the makers have released the poster of the film “Master” starring Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, which is releasing in Hindi Jan. 14. As it stars two famous Vijays, the film is also know as “Vijay—The Master” seemingly!
Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj star in pivotal roles. Co-written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, it is produced by XB Film Creators and Seven Screen Studios, and co-produced by Lalith Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. Anirudh Ravichander scores music.
The film in Hindi is distributed by B4U through Grand Master across North India.
But in a latest development, the film is in trouble. One K. Rangadas has called for a press meet to explain to the media that his story has been registered in the South Indian Film Writers’ Association, as per a report in “The Times of India.” He said in a statement that the story was registered on April 7, 2017 and has been made into a film by someone, and he will be revealing details soon. Thalapathy Vijay’s previous film “Sarkar” had also got into a plagiarism row in 2018.
