MUMBAI— Bhushan Kumar’s and Remo D’Souza’s next, “Street Dancer 3D,” will mark the reunion of the dancing aces Prabhu Dheva and Varun Dhawan. They will not only showcase their passion for dance but also raise the bars with intensive dance forms and routines for what is touted as India’s biggest dance film ever!
Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film’s makers claim that it will create a new benchmark for dance films in Indian cinema. The film will be made in 3D.
Varun Dhawan, who started the first schedule of the film in Amritsar with Punjabi actress Sonam Bajwa, will begin his next schedule in London Feb. 11 till the end of March, when Prabhu Dheva will be joining him and the other cast. The reunion does not end there: Shraddha Kapoor, who has shared screen space with Dhawan and Prabhudeva in Remo’s previous dance film “ABCD 2,” is set to join the team in London too. Leggy lass Nora Fatehi is also in the cast.
Director Remo D’Souza said, “For me, ‘Street Dancer 3D’ is a family reunion. I am looking forward to work with Prabhu-sir and Shraddha again after Varun, and welcome Bhushan-ji in our journey this time. We have envisioned the film to be a seamless amalgamation of emotion and dancing, and this time the passion will be limitless!”
Producer Lizelle D’Souza added, “‘Street Dancer 3D’ is like old friends coming together to make yet another beautiful film. We can’t wait to show the magic that will be created by spectacular dancing and performances by all.”
Sachin-Jigar score music for the film that will release Nov.8.
