MUMBAI — The pandemic has turned into a very difficult time for daily wage earners. In such times, Pranitha Subhash has been trying to spread a sense of solidarity.
Along with her small team of volunteers, the actress has taken the onus of supporting and helping as much as they can and have managed to raise funds of approximately Rs. 10 lakh and supported more than 450 families.
They have donated ration kits to more than 200 makeup and hairstyle association members of the film industry, and have distributed shields and sanitizing chemicals to hundreds of auto rickshaw drivers.
Subhash, along with her team of volunteers, is personally preparing and packing food boxes for daily wage workers and migrants. In order to protect and safeguard the people who are protecting us, her team has donated sanitizer stands and protective material to 28 police stations in Bangalore.
Prabhu Dheva, all praises for the actress, says, “Keep up the great work. Your help has changed so many lives. All the best to you and your team.”
“We are trying to help as much as we can. We can’t predict the duration of the pandemic, but we can sure protect are fellow brothers and sisters from its wrath!” said the actress.
In films now for a decade, Subhash is now acting in her first two Hindi films, “Bhuj: The Pride of India” and “Hungama 2.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.