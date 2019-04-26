MUMBAI—Prakash Jha’s next “Pareeksha” will release in summer, 2019: The first look poster is out.
Jha’s film is in the post-production stage currently, and the release date will be announced very soon. Said the filmmaker: “Inspired from real incidents and real people, this was a story living and growing within me from some time. I am really fortunate to have had the collaboration of right actors and technicians to make this film.”
The movie narrates the story of Buchhi, the rickshawvala. He loved taking children from affluent homes to the famous private English school every morning, and dreamt of whether he could ever give his own child that opportunity!. This dream sets him on a dangerous path. Will his actions shatter all that he holds dear?
Jha is keeping the cast and credits close to his chest. And given the dismal faring of all his star-studded films after “Raajneeti” in 2010, we think we are right in assuming that the film has a small cast and budget, and relies on the all-powerful story to connect with the audience.
