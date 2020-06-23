MUMBAI — After its India premiere at IFFI, Goa last year, National Award-winning filmmaker Prakash Jha’s next, “Pareeksha- The Final Test,” will have its UK premiere at the Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival on June 27. This year LIFF will be held online because of coronavirus restrictions.
The film, which stars Adil Hussain, Priyanka Bose, Sanjay Suri and child star Shubham Jha, will then be released on ZEE5.
Inspired by real events, “Pareeksha” makes a sharp comment on the education system of our country. It is the story of Bucchi, the rickshaw-puller whose biggest dream is to provide decent education to his son and this dream takes him on a dangerous path, which could shatter all that he holds dear.
Hussain, who plays Bucchi, says, “I am absolutely thrilled that this film is being screened at the London Indian Film Festival. It is a very important film of our time, which tells a story of a brilliant boy being deprived of his right to education due to his poverty. The far-reaching consequences of such a situation are disastrous!”
Bose who plays Radhika, Buchhi’s wife, adds. “I want to thank LIFF team for inviting our film. It brings a simple story and an important message across to the audiences.”
Talking about the inspiration behind the film, Jha says, “The film is inspired by real events and people. Shri Abhayanand is an IPS officer and educationist who while serving as the police chief in Bihar’s Naxal-infested areas, came across kids from those villages who were so bright with their native wisdom that they inspired him to begin coaching them to crack the IIT-JEE, the toughest exam that the young students must clear to be able to join one of the best educational institutes in the country. Their success had a great impact in the crime-infested badlands of Bihar.”
