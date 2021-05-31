MUMBAI – Actress Pranitha Subhash May 31 officially announced she has married to Bangalore-based businessman Nitin Raju. The wedding took place the day before, on May 30, and the actress in an Instagram note apologized for the late update about the private ceremony.
"It is with great happiness that we would like to inform you that we got married on 30th May 2021 in a very intimate ceremony. We are extremely sorry to not have informed you, about the finalized date as up until the day before the wedding, we were unsure about when the wedding will take place due to the current covid restrictions. We didn't want to put you through with the prolonged ambiguity of our wedding dates," she wrote on Instagram.
"Please accept our sincere apologies as we would have liked nothing more than our loved ones to be a part of our special day. You mean a lot to us and we hope to celebrate together when things get better," she added.
Subhash, who has worked in various Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films, was last seen on the big screen in "N.T.R.: Kathanayakudu.” She will make her Bollywood debut in "Hungama 2,” which also stars Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal and Meezaan.
