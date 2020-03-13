MUMBAI — Pranitha Subhash is set to tickle some funny bones with Meezan Jafferi, Paresh Rawal and Shilpa Shetty in Priyadarshan’s next film “Hungama 2.” Best known for her roles in “Atharintiki Daaredi,” “Saguni,” “Porki” and “Brahma” down South, Subhash is ready for a laugh-riot in “Hungama 2,” the sequel to “Hungama” (2003).
Subhash, who enjoys a fan base of 3.3 million on Instagram, said, “Get ready for ‘Confusion Unlimited’ as Priyadarshan and Ratan Jain return with reboot of everyone’s favorite comedy entertainer “Hungama 2.”
Produced by Ratan Jain, “Hungama 2” will release on Aug. 14.
Subhash will also be seen in “Bhuj:The Pride of India” with Ajay Devgan. She will shed her glamorous image for the film and will be playing the role of Devgn’s wife in the war drama.
