MUMBAI—MX Player’s “Chakravyuh – An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller” sees Prateik Babbar perform all the stunts himself. This urban crime thriller also stars Ruhi Singh, Simran Kaur Mundi, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shiv Panditt, Gopal Datt and the late Asif Basra. The series streamed Mar. 12.
In the case of the eccentric Inspector Virkar essayed by Prateik Babbar, HE will have to race against time and embark on a mission to unmask a ruthless blackmailer using the dark web for his crimes.
As the newest cop to join the Indian films and OTT super cop universe, Prateik Babbar has been lauded for his transformation and acting chops in the trailer of the Original Series and is performing all the action sequences himself.
Talking about performing all the fight sequences by himself in the series, Prateik says, “Action is a genre that has always been enjoyed by the audiences and I’ve been fascinated with performing stunts by myself.”
“While there are certain sequences that have a need for technical skills or martial arts which are best left to professional stunt coordinators, I feel there’s a certain genuineness to it when you do your own stunts. I didn’t get fit simply to show off my physique, the goal was to ensure that I had the strength and stamina to keep up with my character.”
“We practiced for a long time, I was in good shape for it all, and I trained during the shoot as well just to make sure there weren’t any accidents. This show really took me out of my comfort zone, it helped me explore and hone different aspects of my craft,” he said.
‘Chakravyuh – An Inspector Virkar Crime Thriller,’ directed by Sajit Warrior, is an 8-episodic present-day story of Inspector Virkar, who stumbles upon a case of ghastly murder that seems to be linked to cyber crime. In the process of his investigation, he comes across a group of tech savvy miscreants who use the internet for blackmail & other illegal activity. Stuck in the midst of this Chakravyuh that seems unbeatable, Virkar must with the help of an informant, a hacker and a student counselor, find the missing link between both these cases.
