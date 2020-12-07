MUMBAI— He’s wowed audiences with SonyLIV’s “Scam 1992,” termed one of the finest shows on the Indian web space ever. Pratik Gandhi plays Harshad Mehta, the superstar of the Bombay Stock Exchange in the 1990s, whose ambitions finally brought him down.
If the show has been termed among the finest in that space, Gandhi’s performance has got even higher praise. Getting the actor to talk takes a while, as he is busy shooting, but when we catch up finally for a phoner, he is charm unlimited—the only common point he has with the man he played so brilliantly, apart from also being a Gujarati!
Excerpts from an interview:
Q: Did this desire to be an actor stem from childhood?
A: Not at all! I passed my 12th in Science with a typical mentality of becoming a Chemical Engineer or equivalent—I had a modest percentage of around 68. My parents are teachers, and my school— Jeevan Bhartati Pravruti Vidylaya—
was unique: we also learnt carpentry, bamboo sculpture, agriculture—they had their own fields as well. From Standard 3, I acted in school plays. So the stage was always a part of my life, but never did I think of it then as a means of my bread and butter.
Q: But you later had a distinguished run in professional Gujarati theater as well, with your first play, “Aa Paar Ke Pele Paar,” then the film “Bey Yaar” and many more hits, including “Ame Badha Sathe To Duniya Laiye Mathe,” in which you played multiple roles and your Limca Book of Records entry for a monologue performed in three languages in the play “Mohan No Masalo.” So how did the Hindi debut happen? And especially “Scam 1992?”
A: Nitin Kakkar offered me “Mitron.” After that, I got the offer to play Aayush Sharma’s friend in the Gujarat-based Salman Khan production “LoveYatri.” Hemant Kher, who plays my brother in “Scam 1992” was the acting coach for “Mitron” and because of him I also got my film “Bhavai” in Hindi, which has yet to be released. It was during the shoot of “Bhavai” in Bhuj that Hansal Mehta asked me to meet up and audition for “Scam 1992.” He asked me to do an audition. He had watched my Gujarati play “Mohan No Masalo” and two of my Gujarati films.
Q: What was your approach to the role? Hansal Mehta recently said that similarity in looks were not important for an actor to play a real character.
A: I completely agree. There is a thin line between mimicking someone and making a caricature out of that individual. A lookalike has that potential risk, though if well done, it may add a little value. My physique was completely different and all Hansal-sir told me was to gain weight to be as close as possible to Harshad’s figure. I think playing a real character is all about internalizing the person and getting into the core of his persona.
What was Harshad? He was a dreamer from the lower middle-class Gujarati population of Mumbai. He was very confident, never afraid to meet the biggest names, an achiever and a restless man who wanted to do and get everything fast. Hansal-sir and I were on the same page. We both wanted everything realistic, and we both thought that nothing should look forced or labored.
Q: And yet the series is full of one-liners. Isn’t that larger-than-life and very “filmi” when the aim is to be natural?
A: True, but we did not use them overtly as a kind of “punch” or “appeal” for the audience. We tried doing that as well in a natural way, and it comes across as Harshad’s way of talking. Do you know something very interesting? While shooting the series, Hansal-sir revealed that he had not watched my audition for the part at all! He was so convinced I could do the role!
Q: Obviously your own research into Harshad Mehta must have been done too. What is your personal assessment, view or analysis of him? For example, what do you think of the fact that he was always a family man, and never drank, smoked or womanized?
A: The fact that he had no vices made him even more interesting. He just wanted to make it big. He was a classic case of how confidence soon turns into ego, and dreams into greed. He could not stop, or did not know how or where to stop. He was probably aware of how wrong he was going, or might not have realized exactly where he was headed.
Q: Was the script locked before you came in, or was it modified because of your coming in?
A: The major scripting was already done. We had mainly technical decisions and some simple ones later.
Q: What has changed since the release of “Scam 1992?”
A: A lot, because of the international platform especially! I am getting offers for a lot of mainstream films and series. I am looking at interesting projects, and to work with people from whom I can learn. (As of now, Pratik has signed the Gujarati film “Vaahlam Jaao Ne” and from before the series released, “Ravan Leela” and “Bhavai” among Hindi films.
Q: Will you look only at only lead roles now?
A: I could look at one episode or even one scene in which I can perform in a great way.
Q: For you, how much do co-actors matter?
A: A lot! I enjoyed “Scam 1992” because of that as well. It was my third project with Hemant Kher, Chirag Vohra who played my right hand and Jay Upadhyaya, all of whom are close friends with whom my chemistry extends off-screen as well. Among the first-timers for me as co-stars, Rajat Kapoor flows like water and gives you a lot of confidence.
Q: Personally, I even loved your performance as Negative in “LoveYatri.”
A: Thanks. I took up that role as it was a mainstream national platform—a Salman Khan production. Whenever I perform, I like to become the character and do the role so that it is relatable. That is necessary to connect with the audience.
