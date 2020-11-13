MUMBAI—Touted to be a strong content-driven entertainer, Pen Studios have announced their next, “Ravan Leela,” starring Pratik Gandhi in the lead, who is known for “Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story.”
“Ravan Leela” is written by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar.
Director Hardik Gajjar says, “I believe there are many ways of storytelling, I have tried something new and I hope audiences like it.” Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada, and produced by Hardik Gajjar Films in association with Backbencher Pictures, the film is set to release soon.
Dr. Jayantilal Gada says, “The film has a very unusual take. It’s a strong content-driven film with melodious music and very good performances, which has always been the focus of Pen Studios. We are extremely excited with the outcome.”
