MUMBAI — The Pratik Gandhi starrer “Bhavai” has hit the right notes ever since the launch of its teaser and trailer. The performances, dialogues, music, sets and colorful costumes have created a massive impact and have garnered love and appreciation.
The film, which releases Oct. 1, is directed by Hardik Gajjar.
“Bhavai” is a love story set in 1982 in a rural village in Gujarat. Two artistes—a local boy named Raja Ram Joshi (Pratik Gandhi) and a girl named Rani (Aindrita Ray) who work for the Ram Leela drama company feature as lead characters and the film is about how it affects their personal life off-stage.
Asked why he chose this script, Gandhi said, “I heard the narration in 2018, before I did “Scam 1992.” I was clear and convinced that I want to do this movie. I told Hardik, ‘You decide if you still want me for this character,’ because at that time, apart from a Gujarati movie, I hadn’t explored anything else. Also making a movie in Hindi is different as it holds various variables, and, moreover, launching a fresh face is also challenging.”
Sharing his excitement about coming on the big screen, he says, “I am very excited. “Bhavai” will always stay close to my heart, for many reasons. Firstly, it is my first Hindi film as the lead protagonist, which in itself is very huge for any actor. The second reason is the love that was showered on me through “Scam 1992,” and there are a set of audience now hoping to see me in a different role. So I want to showcase something that is different that they can enjoy.”
“Bhavai” also stars Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles. The film is presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar and Hardik Gajjar Films in association with Backbencher Pictures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.