MUMBAI—Pravesh Sippy’s “The River of Love” as well as the film he has executive-produced, “My Home India,” will be screened at the Indic Film Utsav. The festival will be hosted on a secure DRM-enabled streaming platform and the films will be available round-the-clock starting Nov. 12 through Nov. 15. There is no admission fee. The festival offers free registrations online for the entire four-day event, with viewers able to register and attend the inaugural ceremony online, join panel discussions and view films.
The story of “The River of Love” is: after a violent attack, a man is left to die. As his lifeless body floats down the mighty Ganga river, he is rescued by some good folks and nursed to consciousness. But he has lost his memory. The amnesic man gets an adopted name, Raahi (the traveler). He moves around rudderless, looking for purpose and any clues to his past that he can find.
Elsewhere upstream near the mountains, an estranged woman leaves her young daughter Swara in a monastery. Time passes. Serendipity calls when Raahi meets Swara, the traumatized girl, who has now transformed into a young spiritual woman. The rudderless Raahi decides to accompany Swara on her journey downstream to the Kumbh Mela for an event. Little do they know that their destiny is intertwined and the journey will transform their lives.
Says Akash Khurana, the director and principal lead, “Growing up as a film buff, the first film that I saw two back-to-back shows of, was Antonioni’s “Blow
Up” and “An Occurrence at Owl Creek Bridge” by Ambrose Bierce, and the latter still remains one of my most favorite short stories In fact, it inspired me to start writing fiction at a very young age. It is not a coincidence, then, that both these works belong to a genre called Magical Realism.
““The River of Love” is a result of those deep-rooted influences.Such stories are grounded in a realistic space and situation, but in which unusual events take place, sometimes without a rational explanation. But to the characters in the narrative, there’s nothing odd or magical about them.”
He adds, “Alejandro Inarritu, the director of “Birdman,” recently said that storytelling “needs much more contemplation, a little bit more patience, it needs to be a little bit more mysterious, more impenetrable, more poetic, more soulful.” This is an encouraging thought for me, as having worked as a screenwriter and actor in mainstream Indian cinema for years, I had harbored a strong need to creatively explore more personal vistas. And I have been fortunate to have had so many wonderful like-minded people in the making of this film. It has been a stimulating challenge for all of us.”
The veteran actor-writer-director made his first screen appearance in Shyam Benegal’s cult classic “Kalyug” (1981) and has played character roles in nearly 60 films such as “Saaransh,” “Sarfarosh” and “Barfii.” He won the Nandi award of Andhra Pradesh for playing the lead in the Telugu film “Dr Ambedkar.” In theatre, he has worked extensively with Satyadev Dubey, Sunil Shanbag and Naseeruddin Shah, directing and acting in plays by Moliere, Pinter, Mamet, Mrozek, Kundera, Tendulkar, Shakespeare, Shaw and Beckett.
He has been a core member of Arpana, Motley, and Akvarious Productions, three of India’s foremost theatre companies. He was also a part of the think-tank that helped Jennifer Kendall Kapoor launch the Prithvi Theatre Festival.
A mechanical engineer from NIT, Rourkela, with an MBA degree in Marketing from XLRI, and an M. Phil and Ph.D. from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Khurana has written over 20 screenplays, including “Aashiqui” that fetched him the Filmfare award. He has also conducted workshops on Acting and Screenwriting. His work in television includes screenwriting for over 200 episodes with directors like Ramesh Sippy and Sridhar Kshirsagar, and acting in about 15 TV serials covering nearly 50 episodes. Also a music composer and lyricist, and an avid musician, he has played the drums and the piano.
Sheetal Menon, the leading lady, has been the face for many leading lifestyle brands and a Kingfisher model in the year 2005 and 2008. During her final year in college, she joined Anupam Kher’s course An Actor Prepares. Her first acting role came in Nari Hira’s “Bhram-An Illusion.” She has also done “Shaitan,” “David,
and “Julayi” and has also acted in and directed a short film, “Siblings,” which was screened at Mumbai’s MAMI Festival in 2019.
Romana Isar, Sarang Sathaye and Imran Rasheed are also in the cast.
Producer Pravesh Sippy is known to the industry for over 30 years. After studying films at the San Francisco Art Institute and assisting fabled editor-duo Waman- Guru in Mumbai, Sippy produced five hit Hindi movies and subsequently forayed into international co production ventures, like the Indo-Finnish film “The Real Mc Coy.” He was associate producer in 31 award-winning feature films, including “Mukti Bhawan.” “Square Circle” (TIME Magazine’s top 10 pick with a World premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival and US premiere at the Hamptons International Film Festival). Sippy’s father, the late N.N. Sippy, founded the banner of N.N. Sippy Productions in 1959 and has made over 20 hit films, introducing, among others, directors Subhash Ghai and K. Vishwanath to Hindi cinema.
The creative producer is Kireet Khurana, who graduated from Sheridan College, Canada in a three-year filmmaking program. He is credited with the screenplay and direction of six-time international awards-winning feature film, “T for Taj Mahal.” He has been a speaker at Dartmouth University, NASSCOM and FMX.
“River of Love” has music by Arjun Nair with the theme song composed by Indira Naik. Boloy Kumar Doloi is the sound designer.
