MUMBAI—Ranveer Singh has created his own special GIFs and stickers for his fans across the globe. The superstar’s born flamboyance, energy and incredible sass are unmatched today, as is his credibility as a brilliant superstar.
Keeping with the surprises that he dishes out with each new film performance, Singh is now going to bring a bit of his signature style on to a GIF. In association with Giphy.com, Ranveer has created his own unique and exceedingly cool GIFs and stickers. Trendsetter and a youth icon, Singh-themed GIFs and stickers have gone live now.
Whether it is through his social media accounts or in person, Singh engages with people directly with a lot of love and enthusiasm. He constantly engages with his community of over 40 million fans from across the world through his different social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Always an innovator, Singh connects with people with new ideas, activities and genuine warmth.
No surprises then that Giphy.com has collaborated with him, given his global appeal amongst youth and his iconic status among audiences. With this innovation, users can share varied emotions and moments of Singh across different social media platforms to communicate.
