MUMBAI— Pritam, Hindi cinema’s Numero Uno composer since 2007, invited the iconic DJ Marshmello for his first-ever visit to a recording studio in India Feb. 14. Having collaborated on the song “BIBA,” Pritam took Marshmello on a tour across his new Mumbai studio JAM 8, where the song actually took birth.
The two musicians were seen jamming and sharing notes on music, and Pritam introduced Marshmello to Badshah, Neha Kakkar, Armaan Malik, Arijit Singh and the singer whose vocals are on their track – Dev Negi.
In the true tradition of Indian hospitality, Pritam gifted Marshmello a personalized jacket with their song name and logo, which was curated by ace athleisure designer Narendra Kumar. Warmed by the gesture, Marshmello instantly put it on and posed for pictures. While wearing the jacket, Marshmello was cheered on with a dhol. Taken up by its sound, Marshmello tried his hands at the instrument and played it well to the beat of their track!
The DJ also danced to the song and gave a sneak peek of the “BIBA step” that will be seen in the video of the track that is due for release very soon.
Said Pritam, “Team JioSaavn contacted me somewhere around November, saying that Marshmello wants to collaborate with me, so what did I think about it? I was super excited and on board instantly. I composed a few songs that I sent to him to work with together. My first cuts were love songs, especially after hearing Marshmello’s compositions ‘Alone’ and ‘Happier,’ and I was convinced he would like the work I sent him. Marshmello’s team loved “BIBA” the most and felt that the song meshed perfectly with the energy, vibe and culture of India. Impressed by its Indianized beats. Marshmello then added his signature touch to it and the result is golden!”
“BIBA” has already had over 6 million hits and the music video that will be directed by filmmaker Punit Malhotra has a surprise artiste. Marshmello will also be performing the song at the Supersonic weekend with a special appearance by Pritam.
