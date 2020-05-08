It was fun performing #Shayad with Arijit for such a special cause, knowing how much love you all have already given to the song. Jamming online with a headphone mic and phone camera was an all new experience for me. For all those who've been asking for our #IForIndia concert performance, yo…

MUMBAI — Pritam and Arijit Singh have created a special “lockdown” version of their song “Shaayad” from “Love Aaj Kal” (2020). Check out the video.

