JODHPUR—Actress Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are now husband and wife as they had their Catholic wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace here.
According to people.com, the groom's father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr officiated Saturday's Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by famed jeweler Chopard.
On Dec. 2, the bride and groom will continue their epic wedding weekend with a Hindu ceremony.
"It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it's important also to have a Western ceremony that honors Nick's Christian upbringing," a source told people.com earlier this week.
Priyanka Chopra, 36, was a glowing bride in a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and Jonas, too, wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, so did both families, all of the bridesmaids, and all of the groomsmen who included Chopra’s brother Siddharth and Jonas’ three brothers, Joe, Kevin and Frankie.
Ralph Lauren is an important designer to the couple not only because he is a close friend of the actress but also because she and Nick Jonas, 26, both rocked Ralph Lauren Collection at the 2017 Met Gala, which took place one week after their unofficial first date.
Ahead of their big weekend, the couple celebrated Thanksgiving in India together. Days later, they held a puja ceremony at the actress’ mother Madhu Chopra's house in Mumbai to spiritually celebrate the upcoming event.
Weeks beforehand, Priyanka Chopra celebrated her bachelorette party in Amsterdam and had a bridal shower in New York City.
The couple first began talking in 2016 via Twitter and met in person for the first time at a party for the Academy Awards in 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.