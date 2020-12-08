LOS ANGELES — Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to make a very special appearance at the Global Citizen Prize Awards this year with her husband, pop star Nick Jonas. However, it is yet to be confirmed in what capacity Priyanka and Nick will make an appearance at the gala.
The awards ceremony, hosted by singer John Legend this year, recognizes people working towards ending extreme poverty.
The show will also feature performances by Alessia Cara, Carrie Underwood, Common, Gwen Stefani, JoJo and Tori Kelly, and have an appearance by "Game Of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, reports people.com.
Top prizes to be given out include the Global Citizen of the Year, Global Citizen Prize for World Leader, Global Citizen Prize for Business Leader, Global Citizen Artist of the Year, Cisco Youth Leadership Award and the Global Citizen Country Hero Award.
New awards and accolades include Global Citizen Prize for Philanthropy, Global Citizen Prize for Culture & Education, Global Citizen Prize for Activism and the #My2020Hero social media campaign.
The award ceremony will stream globally from Dec. 19.
