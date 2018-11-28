MUMBAI—The wedding ceremony of actress Priyanka Chopra and her American singer beau Nick Jonas has officially started with a puja ceremony, here.
Chopra and Jonas stepped outside to meet and greet the fans and media. The couple was seen waving at the fans and happily smiling for the camera crew.
Priyanka Chopra, who was seen wearing a heavily embellished aqua green suit, was spotted entering her mother Madhu Chopra's home for the puja, while mingling with Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner.
The ‘Desi Girl’ was also sporting sunglasses, shoulder-grazing earrings and the wedding diamond ring, which Nick Jonas gave her during the proposal.
Jonas was also seen sporting traditional Indian outfit, an embroidered pink kurta paired with cream pajamas and sunglasses.
His brother Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner were also seen at the venue wearing traditional Indian Outfits.
The wedding of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will take place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple has hired few helicopters to take them straight to the venue from the airport.
There will be two different style weddings, one Hindu and second Christian. The ceremony and festivities will be a private affair with only the family and some close friends present at the palace.
The Mehendi and sangeet ceremony will be held on Nov. 29 at the Umaid Bhawan, where Jonas will perform a medley of his songs and Priyanka Chopra will be performing a few of her hit dance numbers.
The pre-wedding ceremonies will continue with a haldi ceremony on Nov. 30. A cocktail party has also been organized for the two families, relatives, and friends before the big day.
The Royal Palace - Umaid Bhawan - will be shut down for tourists from Nov. 29 till Dec. 3 for "security reasons."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.