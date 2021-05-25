MUMBAI — Priyanka Chopra Jonas went down memory lane as Suneel Darshan’s “Andaaz,” her first hit, completed 18 years May 23.
Chopra acknowledged, “‘Andaaz’ will always have a special place in my heart because it was one of the first films I signed and started filming for. It was also my second release after ‘The Hero.’ I will always remember (producer) Suneel Darshan and (director) the late Raj Kanwar fondly for taking a chance on a newbie with no experience. I will also remember Lara Dutta and Akshay Kumar for being such understanding and supportive co-stars. As Lara has said before, we were such “kaccha papads” (raw), but this film gave us the confidence to believe that we could actually make this dream a reality. To this day, I remember standing in the back of the theatre, watching in shock and awe as the audience reacted so positively to the film. Thank you to the whole team for everything and for the most amazing memories.”
“The fresh and youthful elixir of beauty queens Lara Dutta and Priyanka Chopra, who were introduced opposite Akshay Kumar, and Nadeem-Shravan’s smash-hit music ensured its resounding success,” added Darshan.
“Andaaz” is among seven movies that Darshan and Kumar teamed up for, including “Jaanwar” (1999 / success), “Ek Rishtaa-The Bond of Love” (2001 /success), “Haan Maine Bhi Pyaar Kiya” (2002), “Talaash—The Hunt Begins” (2003), “Dosti—Friends Forever” (2005) and “Mere Jeevan Saathi” (2006).
Chopra and Kumar went on to star in three more hits in rapid succession, “Mujhse Shaadi Karogi” and “Aitraaz” (both 2004) and “Waqt—The Race Against Time” (2005).
Both the movie and its songs remain popular on music, satellite, TV and digital platforms even today.
