MUMBAI — Priyanka Chopra Jonas has replaced outgoing chairperson Deepika Padukone as the chairperson of Jio MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Images) Film Festival chairperson. Isha Ambani welcomed the actor-producer-author on board, hoping that she will lead the way for the festival to reach new heights. “She is a multifaceted global artiste and a force of nature, and we are privileged to have her on board,” she said.
Chopra was unanimously nominated by MAMI’s Board of Trustees, comprising Nita M. Ambani (co-chairperson), Anupama Chopra (festival director), Ajay Bijli, Anand G. Mahindra, Farhan Akhtar, Isha Ambani, Kabir Khan, Kaustubh Dhavse, Kiran Rao, Rana Daggubati, Riteish Deshmukh, Rohan Sippy, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj and Zoya Akhtar.
Chopra said that she was “proud” to be taking on the role of chairperson of the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival. She said she is “looking forward to working alongside powerhouse women in the team and to take the festival to the next level.”
“I’ve hit the road running... with ideas, thoughts and plans on reimagining the festival to find its rightful place in a world that has changed so much in such a short time,” she stated to the media. “We’re all consuming film and entertainment very differently now, and in the process, we’ve expanded the footprint of the cinema that we watch. I have always been a huge supporter and believer in films from across India, and together, we hope to create a strong platform to showcase Indian cinema to the world.”
Added Isha Ambani, “Now more than ever, we need to nurture the power of cinema and art to heal and help humanity move forward.” Anupama Chopra said that this announcement aligns with Jio MAMI’s “strong tradition of female leadership. The indomitable Priyanka Chopra Jonas now joins as chairperson. She is a global icon. Her passion and vision will take MAMI to the next level,” she added.
The board also welcomed two more new members to its fold, filmmaker Anjali Menon and filmmaker and archivist Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.
According to a statement from the festival, adapting to a new paradigm, Jio MAMI 2.0 will have an expanded timeline. Instead of happening over a week, Jio MAMI is now going to pan out from October 2021 to March 2022. Jio MAMI 2.0 will also focus on creating more awards and grants for Indian films and filmmakers and letting go of the International Competition section.
More details are available at www.mumbaifilmfestival.com.
