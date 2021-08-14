NEW DELHI – Global star Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas Aug. 13 revealed that they have raised more than $3 million from the fundraiser that they had started to help India during the second wave of the Covid-19 crisis.
The couple shared a video on Instagram, thanking fans for the donation. In the video, Chopra said, "When India needed you, you came through. Over 15,000 of you, across the world, came together to help India through one of its biggest humanitarian crisis and fight the second deadly wave of the Covid-19 virus." Nick Jonas further said that the donors’ love and support transcended boundaries and helped strangers they have never met. The couple then thanked people who came together and exceeded their expectations of raising $1 million by donating over $3 million.
Priyanka Chopra captioned the video as: "We did it together... for India. Thank you."
In April, the “Baywatch” actor had set up and donated to the fundraiser. She even urged netizens to support the fundraiser and help India through the Covid-19 second wave.
On the work front, the actress has been shooting in London for her upcoming show “Citadel,” which is a spy-thriller directed by The Russo Brothers. It stars Priyanka Chopra and “Game of Thrones” actor Richard Madden in the lead roles.
Chopra recently launched an Indian restaurant called Sona in New York and also released her memoir titled “Unfinished” earlier this year.
She will next be seen in “Text For You,” which also features Celine Dion and Sam Heughan in the lead roles. Apart from that, she will also be seen in “Matrix 4” and the recently announced Bollywood film “Jee Le Zaraa,” which will mark actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's return as a director.
