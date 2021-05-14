MUMBAI (IANS) — Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared that over 14,000 contributors have helped raise $1 million, to help India amid the second wave of Covid-19.
Priyanka shared a video on Instagram May 12, featuring a world map and the countries from where donations have poured in to help India.
"Through some of the darkest days in our history, humanity has once again proven that we are better together. Nick Jonas and I are so humbled by your support and by the outpouring of help for India from so many parts of the world," she wrote alongside the video, referring to her husband.
Priyanka added: "Over 14,000 good Samaritans opened their hearts and helped us raise $1 Million in these trying times. Countless others helped us spread the world to expedite the process. All the money raised is already being deployed across the country in the form of Oxygen Concentrators, Vaccine Support and so much more."
Priyanka shared that the fundraising target is now $3 million.
"We can all continue to help so let's not stop here. We're raising the fundraising target to $3 Million and we know that with your help and support, we can achieve this too. Thank you all for your support and thank you Give India for the incredible work you are doing on ground," the actress concluded.
India-West adds: Give India is an online fundraising platform through which many Indian American companies and individuals have donated to support India through its Covid crisis.
