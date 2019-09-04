NEW DELHI – Actress Priyanka Chopra will be collaborating with actor Rajkummar Rao for the first time for Netflix’s upcoming film, “The White Tiger.”
Adapted from Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the same name, “The White Tiger” will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. The shooting for the film, to be helmed by Ramin Bahrani, will begin in India later this year. Chopra and Rao will be seen in pivotal roles.
“I’m so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga’s poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative,” Chopra said. “The story’s portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to to achieve one’s goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together.”
To this, Rao added: “It’s an exciting time for actors today and I’m thrilled to be a part of such a world-class project. I’ve been an admirer of Ramin’s work and I’m excited to see ‘The White Tiger’ come to life.”
Netflix is producing “The White Tiger” in association with Mukul Deora. Bahrani is also writing the screenplay. Chopra will also serve as the executive producer.
“The White Tiger” follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man, from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.
“I have wanted to make a film of Aravind Adiga’s brilliant novel ‘The White Tiger’ for over a decade. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with Mukul Deora, Netflix and such an incredible cast on this project,” said Bahrani.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.