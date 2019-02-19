Weird rumors of Priyanka’s pregnancy rubbished
With her new English film “Isn’t It Romantic” just released abroad, it was speculated that Priyanka Chopra had a “tiny bump” that suggested incipient motherhood at the recent New York Fashion Week. But her mother Madhu Chopra rubbished the rumors. Speaking to bollywoodhungama.com, she said that it was just a case of bad posture or an unflattering camera angle, as her daughter was also a bit tired that day. Chopra’s next Hindi film is “The Sky Is Pink” and a film on Ma Anand Sheela.
Speculation on whether SRK will work with Madhur
There is buzz that Shah Rukh Khan will team up for “Inspector Ghalib” with Madhur Bhandarkar. “Zero” was the latest and biggest setback for SRK and he is taking time to choose his next carefully. He has already walked out of “Saare Jahan Se Accha,” and it will be a matter of speculation if he has done so to steer clear of outer space again (as seen in “Zero”) due to superstition! Bhandarkar too has had no hit since “Page 3” (2005) and just two tepid successes in “Corporate” and “Fashion” (11 years ago) since. The film revolves around a sand mafia in Uttar Pradesh and after playing a Mafioso in “Raaes,” this time he will play the inspector who smashes the cartel. It remains to be seen if these two negatives will make for a positive now on screen.
Irrfan, Saket out of “Hindi Medium 2”
“Hindi Medium” director Saket Chowdhary has said that “Hindi Medium” was a complete story and there is no scope for a sequel made for the sake of it. Actor Irrfan Khan is also unable to take on any work health-wise for at least another year, as per the buzz. Producers T-Series and Dinesh Vijan seem to have a project with a story idea but no one from the original team for the sequel!
Ensemble cast for Mohit Suri’s next
Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemu will join Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur in Mohit Suri‘s next directorial venture. The film is a revenge thriller set in Goa. Having burnt his fingers in his recent films “Hamari Adhuri Kahani” andf “Half Girlfriend,” Suri is back in thriller mode like in “Ek Villain” and “Murder 2.”
RSVP’s “Bhangra Paa Le” on Sep. 13
After delivering the first blockbuster of 2019 with “URI: The Surgical Strike,” Ronnie Screwvala, under the banner of RSVP movies, is making “Bhangraa Paa Le” with Sneha Taurani, daughter of Ramesh Taurani of Tips. Starring Sunny Kaushal and Rukshar Dhillion, the film is set in the world of music and dance. It paves a bridge between traditional forms of Bhangra from Punjab and its juxtaposition with western dance forms from across the world. The music will be composed by Jam8 under Pritam’s supervision.
Adah Sharma’s Fitness Goals
Adah Sharma, who is set to do “Commando 3, “Bypass Road” and the South Sequel “Charlie Chaplin 2,” is setting major fitness goals in the Malakhamb martial arts form and showed how much she was motivated on a Monday. Sharma, who finally made a mark as actress with “Commando 2,” puts in her claim now as one of the fittest women in Hindi cinema.
‘Mungda’ no longer a no-no
Though Sonakshi Sinha, who enacts “Mungda” in “Total Dhamaal,” had herself once said that she prefers the original version (from the 1977 film “Inkaar”), things seem hunky-dory now. For even original composer Rajesh Roshan, who had dismissed the re-creation of his classic along with Lata Mangeshkar and the song’s singer Usha Mangeshkar, reportedly called up the producer to say the team has done a “fine job.” Incidentally, Gourov Dasgupta and Roshin Baluchat, who have re-created the song, had also done two of Roshan’s old compositions in his brother Rakesh Roshan’s “Kaabil.” Maybe that’s what changed the composer’s stance from “No, no” to “Yes, yes!”
Will Smith, no less, pats Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh shared a pat from “Big Willy” aka Will Smith, stating that he had enjoyed the actor’s performance as a musician in “Gully Boy.” In a video, Smith said, “I am loving what you doing. I have seen old school hip-hop, seen hip-hop all over the world. I am loving it.”
Original to copies
The soundtrack of “Luka Chhupi” features five songs – all re-creations! “Poster Lagwaa Do” (“Aflatoon” 1997), “Duniya” (inspired by the Punjabi original “Khaab”), “Photo” (a Hindi translation of Karan Sehmbi’s 2016 Punjabi hit), “Tu Laung Main Elaichi” (a re-creation of the title song of the Punjabi film “Laung Laachi”) and “Coca Cola” (Tony Kakkar’s quirky club number in 2017) are the five songs. No prizes for guessing the music label – T-Series!
