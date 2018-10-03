MUMBAI—Bollywood actress and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights Priyanka Chopra has welcomed UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta H. Fore on her maiden trip in India.
"As part of UNICEF's continued global efforts to make the world a better place for children, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore is visiting India for the first time. Welcome UNICEF Chief, so glad to have you here and I hope your visit is a good and productive one," Priyanka Chopra tweeted on Oct. 3.
Chopra has worked with UNICEF since 2006 and was appointed as the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights in 2010 and 2016, respectively. She promotes various causes such as environment, health and education, and women's rights and is particularly vocal about gender equality and feminism.
On the acting front, the "Mary Kom" actress is shooting for Shonali Bose's "The Sky Is Pink" with Farhan Akhtar. She is currently in Jodhpur with fiance Nick Jonas and some of her friends.
