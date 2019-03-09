MUMBAI—Akshay Kumar’s son Aarav convinced his father to go digital, and now Amazon Prime Video is reportedly paying the actor Rs. 90 crore (9 billion) for it!
Ayushmann Khurrana had “discussed” the script of his new film “Article 15” with Taapsee Pannu, who had done the same filmmaker, Anubhav Sinha’s earlier film “Mulk.”
Sanjay Dutt’s character in “Kalank” is named Balraj, reportedly after his father Sunil Dutt’s real name.
Though her team is denying it, Janhvi Kapoor turned down a double role of a serious girl and a flighty one as she did not want comparison with her mom Sridevi’s iconic performance in “Chaalbaaz.”
Buzz is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are looking for a studio apartment as a second home in New York since Kapoor has fallen in love with the place after spending time in the city where father Rishi Kapoor is undergoing treatment. And it is mom Neetu Kapoor who is sizing up a few properties.
Satish Kalia, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of journalist J. Dey, has approached the court for permission to sign documents for a proposed biopic on his life! The film, he says, “will be a cautionary tale.”
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has said that when she becomes pregnant, she will take her cues from Kareena Kapoor Khan who carried herself so fabulously then.
“Kalank” will now release Apr.17 to cash in on Mahavir Jayanti and Good Friday besides Saturday and Sunday. The drama set in the 1940s was conceptualized 15 years ago by Karan Johar with father, Yash Johar.
Rumi Jaffrey, who has written many films and directed three flops, the last of which was “Gali Gali Chor Hai” (2012), will now start his new film “Khel,” a twisted thriller with Amitabh Bachchan as a judge and Emraan Hashmi. Bachchan had played God in Jaffrey’s “God Tussi Great Ho.”
After the remake of “Arjun Reddy” and the biopic on Manipuri boxer Ngangom Dingko Singh, Shahid Kapoor will play a biker in a travel adventure.
Radhika Madan, who made her debut with “Patakha,” and first signed “Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota” that is due now for an early release, missed out on “Laila Majnu” though she was keen to make her debut as Laila and in an Imtiaz Ali film.
Jackie Shroff revealed on a reality show that he is very fond of cooking and had dreamt of becoming a chef in a 5-star once – and as proof, he prepared his mother’s recipe of ‘baingan ka bhartha’ (Aubergine curry) for awestruck judges Anurag Basu and Shilpa Shetty.
Suchitra Krishnamoorthy has landed a very interesting cameo as a newspaper editor in “RAW (Romeo Akbar Walter)” and is glad that, while she turned down the role earlier because of a planned trek, she could not go because of a small back injury, and director Robbie Grewal came back with the offer.
Salman Khan will be lending his voice to a Vishal Mishra composition, “Main Tere” for his new production “Notebook.”
Anushka Sharma, known for gender equality and women’s causes, is producing a series for Amazon, which is based on a book written by journalist Tarun Tejpal’s “The Story Of My Assasins.” And Tejpal is currently under trial in a rape case!
Does Tigmanshu Dhulia have the moral (forget ethical) right to call “Total Dhamaal” “trashy,” when every one of his films (including “Haasil” – his best work and debut film, “Saheb Biwi Aur Gansgter” and “Paan Singh Tomar”) have been clear flops or “media hits” (hits only according to the media)?
Malayalam actor Tony Luke persisted at his Hindi training so that no one dubbed for him in the just-released “Badla.”
Neetu Chandra has parked herself in the US to explore acting opportunities there.
Saif Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Ali Fazal will soon start shooting for “Bhoot Police,” a 3-D horror comedy directed by Pawan Kripalani of “Phobia” fame.
The sequel to “KGF” will take off this April with Yash, director Prashanth Neel and at least one Mumbai star for a greater appeal. Reportedly, Sanjay Dutt had been approached for a role in the earlier film, but there was an issue over dates
Raj Nidimoru-Krishna DK’s next production after “Stree” will be a comedy directed by Rahi Anil Barve of “Tumbbad” fame.
Within five years, this should be the fastest and latest re-creation, that too in the same franchise. Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor, who are back together in “Baaghi 3” after the first film, will enact the re-creation of their own hit “Chham Chham Chham” composed by Meet Bros., penned by Kumaar and sung by Monali Thakur.
Kapil Sharma said on his new episode with the 1983 World Cup legends that his parents called him “Chhotu” for three years as they could not decide on a name for him. And then, after the World Cup triumph, they named him so after Kapil Dev, who had captained the Indian team!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.