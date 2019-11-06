MUMBAI — Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wished brother-in-law Kevin Jonas on his birthday saying he was the brother who always has her back.
Priyanka took to Instagram Nov. 6, to wish Kevin, who turned 32 the day before. She shared a photograph from her wedding ceremony in which the actress can be seen in her husband Nick Jonas's arms and Kevin giving her support with his hand from behind.
"To the brother who always has my back! Happy birthday @kevinjonas may this year be the best one yet! Love you loads," she captioned the image.
On the acting front, Priyanka is currently in New Delhi shooting for "The White Tiger.”
"The White Tiger,” adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name, will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. It follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.
Netflix is producing "The White Tiger" in association with Mukul Deora. It also stars Rajkummar Rao.
