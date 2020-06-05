MUMBAI — When the whole world is locked down and given instructions to “work from home,” denizens of the entertainment industry continue to entertain by shooting films on mobile. Everyone is preparing content videos to upload on their social media for their fans.
Director Priyanka Raina writes a small short film on “Social Distancing” and says: “When I called up Prem Chopra sir to do a small short film on mobile, and would he shoot and send the footage I asked from him, he agreed. I was surprised when I got a “Yes” from him, and after that Rakesh Bedi shot lovely videos and sent me. Surinder Pal Singh, Rajkumar Kanoja and Atul Sharma also joined in.”
The movie is just uploaded on Raina's page and 26,000 views have already come in.
