MUMBAI — Priyanshu Painyuli will play Taapsee Pannu’s husband in the sports drama “Rashmi Rocket.”
Painyuli says, “I had blocked my dates for a film, but it did not materialize. Luckily, Akarsh Khurana (director) reached out to me with this role and I grabbed it.” Khurana and Painyuli are friends since their theatre days and have collaborated in 2018 for “High Jack.”
The actor’s dad is a retired colonel and there was a time when he wanted to join the army before he got involved in dramatics and acting. His character in the new film supports his athlete-wife in her journey. He will soon join the shoot in Kutch as the first schedule commences.
Painyuli was last seen in “Bhavesh Joshi Superhero.”
