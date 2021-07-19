MUMBAI — Legend Global Studio, owned by Sandeep Singh, has acquired the rights to a biopic on business tycoon and Sahara India Pariwar chairman, Subrata Roy.
As a producer, Singh has made biopics like the National Award-winning “Mary Kom,” “Aligarh,” “Sarbjit” and “PM Narendra Modi,” and has now also landed the rights for a biopic which was vied for by a number of production houses.
Singh, who is also working on a biopic, “Swatantra Veer Savrakar” and on the soon to be released “Jhund,” said, “The story of Saharasri, as he is fondly called, is the most fascinating real story available at present. Beginning from a small town in Uttar Pradesh to becoming a founder of an organization of 14 lakh workers working under its aegis—the second largest in India after Indian Railways, of being one of the most influential persons with stars from sportspersons to politicians oscillating around him, rich in controversies and audacity, it is a saga of emotions, rise and resilience. It has all this and more, to be a delight for filmmakers as well as the audience. His story is full of surprises, and as no one has dared explore it, it is largely untold.”
According to Singh, it was not easy getting the rights from the Sahara India Pariwar chairman. “Mr. Roy has been approached by many for a biopic, but he was extremely reluctant about it. I met him several times during the course of the last year and was able to assure him that the film will not be made for mere financial gains but will be dealt with in all honesty and will be factual. Finally, we were able to get the rights and we are upbeat about the project.”
Singh was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s co-producer in “Goliyon Ki Raslila—Ram-Lila,” along with “Rowdy Rathore” and “Gabbar…Is Back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.