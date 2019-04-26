MUMBAI—You can’t keep a creative man down, even when he goes wrong, as he did with last year’s “Namaste England.” Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has announced four projects. The directors will be Sankalp Reddy (of “The Ghazi Attack” fame), Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, Deven Bhojani and himself.
Reddy will be filming a story that is a conspiracy theory of true events that changed Indian history. Bhojani directs an emotional story of a man and a dog. Singh will be directing an action thriller. Shah himself will direct a true story in a genre he has never explored before, reports Box-Office India.
Shah is also entering the digital space with two web series. The first is based on a Gujarati novel by Harkishan Mehta which is a story set from 1812-1855 and is based on the life of Amir Ali, who killed 719 people. The other one will revolve around the human drug-testing menace.
Shah’s “Commando 3” will soon release, and will be directed by Aditya Datt – incidentally, “Commando 2” was directed by Bhojani, one of the four directors here. The star-cast and credits will be announced soon.
