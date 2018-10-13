Guild's Official Statement

MUMBAI— This is the text of the official statement released even as more and more heads are rolling, and skeletons are tumbling out of a closet that is many years old in the wake of #MeToo storm in Bollywood.

“The Producers’ Guild of India is committed to work towards making workplaces in the industry safe spaces for everyone. In this regard, a special committee has been instituted within the Guild to address the issue of sexual harassment at the workplace within the industry.

The membership composition of this committee is as follows -

Sneha Rajani (Committee Head)

Apoorva Mehta

Ekta Kapoor

Fazila Allana

Jyoti Deshpande

Kiran Rao

Kulmeet Makkar

Madhu Bhojwani

Priti Shahani

Rohan Sippy

Siddharth Roy Kapur

Vijay Singh

The first meeting of the committee was held on Oct. 10, and it was resolved to immediately -

1. Ensure that our members are sent a copy of the Gazette of India with notifications issued on Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace, so that they may implement these practices in their establishments at the earliest if they have not done so already.

2. Organize specialized workshops with the support of professional agencies, to guide our members in how to implement robust processes and best practices to deal with sexual harassment at their workplaces - whether in their offices or on the sets of their productions. The Guild will organize multiple sessions of these workshops over the coming weeks and months, to enable all our members and their teams to participate.

The special committee that has been set in place will frequently meet in the coming days to ensure that this is an ongoing and sustained effort that will lead to a safer environment for all members of our industry.”

