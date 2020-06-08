MUMBAI — During this tough phase of crisis, a positive video made by Progeria-afflicted kids and based on a hit song, conveys to society that we should not be scared. The song also educates listeners about precautions to be taken during these times and applauds the effort of both the medical and police communities.
Progeria is a rare disease with an average lifespan of 14.5 years.
The lead singer, Shreyash is from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and was very excited to convey this message through a song. The other kids that appear are Prachi, Aahaan and Aaditya, who are from different parts of the country. The song leaves a smile on the viewer’s face and adds the much-required positivity in these trying times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.