MUMBAI—Disha Patani, who is currently gearing for her film “Bharat” with Salman Khan, proudly shared a picture of her sister who is in the Armed Forces.
She is Patani’s idol and role-model. The actor said, “I have looked up to her since childhood. She’s a much better dancer and a great speaker. She was a topper in college and excelled in basketball. I was a shy kid, and didn’t have friends until I was 15. She’d have lunch with me, because there would be no one else, and drew me out of my shell. I respect her.”
The actress took to her social media and shared a picture of her sister Khushboo in uniform captioning it, “My sister ❤”
Patani hails from Bareilly, a small town in U.P. made popular by the 2017 film “Bareilly Ki Barfi.” She is also doing Mohit Suri’s “Malang.”
