MUMBAI — National Award-winning filmmaker Omung Kumar said that to direct a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a huge responsibility and he is proud to helm it.
Kumar, who has previously directed movies like “Mary Kom” and “Sarbjit,” took to Twitter to call Modi “one the most prolific leaders in the history of India.”
“To direct a biopic of a man Shri Narendra Modiji who is one the most prolific leaders in the history of India is a huge responsibility and I am proud to helm it. Vivek Oberoi to play the legend. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh,” the director tweeted Jan. 7
The official poster of the film based on the life of Modi was launched Jan. 7 by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Titled as “PM Narendra Modi,” the film stars actor Vivek Anand Oberoi. The tagline reads, “Deshbhakti ki meri shakti hai.” The film’s poster was launched in 27 languages.
