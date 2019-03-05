MUMBAI—Ajay Devgn Ffilms, T-Series and Panorama Studios’ first joint production, the Punjabi remake of “Singham” will release Aug. 9. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, and co-produced by Munish Sahni, Sanjeev Joshi and Vinod Bhanushali.
The film stars the multi-talented Parmish Verma as the heroic cop and Sonam Bajwa as the female lead.
Ajay Devgn, who played “Singham,” posted a tweet: “The Punjabi remake of @ajaydevgn's Singham to release on 9th August 2019. Stars @ParmishVerma, @bajwasonam & #KartarCheema. Directed by Navaniat Singh. Produced by @ADFFilms, @itsBhushanKumar, #KrishanKumar @TSeries, @kumarmangat, @AbhishekPathakk & @PanoramaMovies.”
