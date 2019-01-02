MUMBAI— The Shakeela biopic, based on the life of the South Indian adult film actress, is set to delve into the true life beyond the screen image of the actress, who defied the norms in the late ‘90s in that film industry.
The makers had earlier released the first look poster of the film in November with the lead actress Richa Chadha in an outfit made of gold jewelry standing against hate messages inscribed on a wall. This was to showcase the discrimination and hate Shakeela had to face for her choices during her illustrious career.
Now at the beginning of the New Year, the makers have released a fun, quirky poster with Chadha as Shakeela immersed in a glass of alcohol with a line wishing everyone, “Iss Saal Ka Jaam, Shakeela ke Naam (Raise a toast in Shakeela’s name this year).” The poster is an ode to the era when such quirky imagery was a regular part of film posters.
The film has been produced by Sammy's Magic Cinema and Yoddhas Entertainment, and is directed by Indrajit Lankesh.
