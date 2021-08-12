MUMBAI — The man loves to spring surprises. Every one of R. Balki’s movies so far as writer-director —“Cheeni Kum,” “Paa,” “Shamitabh,” “Ki & Ka,” “Pad-Man” and, as producer, “English Vinglish” and “Dear Zindagi” (both directed by wife Gauri Shinde) and “Mission Mangal” (also as writer) have not only been of diverse genres but have been total surprises, content-wise. Of these, only “Shamitabh” was a disaster, while “Dear Zindagi” was critically appreciated.
He switches genres again with his new film, which is a thriller with an eclectic cast of Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt and Shreya Dhanwanthary in lead roles.
Says Balki: “After months of waiting, for me, it is exciting to start shooting anything. And to make a film in a genre that I haven’t attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time, but never quite got around to writing it, and while it’s fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can’t wait to get into the edit room.”
On getting Sunny Deol to join the ensemble, Balki said, “I am ecstatic to be working with Sunny, an actor whose booming screen presence conveys so much. I am glad that he is back and I hope that this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography.”
About Dulquer, he adds, “Dulquer is possibly one of the most charming actors in Indian cinema today, and even though I cannot say much about his role at this point, I am really looking forward to his distinct and cool interpretation of it.”
He goes on, “After watching Shreya’s performance in both “Scam 1992” and “The Family Man,” I just knew that I would eventually work with this talented girl. She is one of the most exciting contemporary performers and I am looking forward to the on-screen chemistry between her and Dulquer.”
On Pooja Bhatt, his statement is, “Pooja is one of the most versatile actors in our industry, and I must thank Alankrita (Srivastava) for convincing her and getting another extraordinary performance from her in “Bombay Begums.” She is clarity personified and just born to be in front of that camera and on screen.”
The film is expected to release early 2022.
