MUMBAI — Many people have taken this time to learn new hobbies, master their talents, spend time with their family and get involved in things which they never did due to their hectic schedules. Even our celebrities have been embracing their newer discoveries and sharing it with their fans via social media.
Tisca Chopra, who has made her mark in the industry with her work in several films and web shows, has released a poem called “Socha Na Tha.” The musical poem depicts today’s reality, and what caught everyone's attention about the poem is the celebrities who took the time out to come together to be a part of this endeavor.
Written by Tisca Chopra, Sanjay Chopra and Amitesh Nagpal, the song features R Madhavan and his son Vedant, Arshad Warsi, Anurag Kashyap, Maria Goretti, Sonu Sood and his team, Gajraj Rao, Nandita Das, Rana Ayyub and his team, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Pavail Gulati, Sayani Gupta, Aashim Gulati, Manav Gohil, Shweta Kawatraa, Deepak Chaurasia, Kavita Kaushik, Ronit Biswas, RJ Malishka and others.
