MUMBAI — Producer Gaurang Doshi launched two new web series under the patronage of His Excellency Suhail Mohd. Al Zarooni of the UAE.
To be shot first, the murder mystery “7th Sense” features R. Madhavan, Ronit Roy, Chunky Pandey, Tanuj Virwani, Aashim Gulati, Sana Saeed, Ahsaas Channa, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Sajjad Delafrooz and Manuj Sharma among other popular actors.
The second web series “Line of Fire” features Prakash Raj, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tanuj Virwani again, Vijay Raaz, Tannishtha Chatterjee, Kabir Singh, Sana Saeed once again, Manu Rishi and Tanvi Azmi.
With picturesque locales and gripping storylines, the larger-than-life intriguing mysteries will keep the viewers hooked till the end.
Jimmy Shergill said, “It’s like going back home, this show is getting artistes to change gears and be back with a bang. The audience can expect a lot of thrill, excitement and on-the-edge content. The show has a great mix of exceptional talent on board and it’s definitely going to be a fun ride. I’m looking forward to working with Gaurang. I’ve known him for the last 20 years but we never found the right project to work on together and this is a great way to start our professional relationship.”
R. Madhavan added, “It’ll be really good to get back to work, simply because sitting at home for the past 100 days has driven everybody nuts. Gaurang is super enthusiastic and efficient and has been keeping his and our spirits high for the past three months. It’ll be great for all of us if he manages to pull the rabbit out of the hat.”
Ronit Roy stated, “The prospect of going back to work is very refreshing. Gaurang- bhai has offered me this role in “7th Sense” and it’s a great show with a great line-up of talented actors, a well-written script and edged-out characters. The series promises to be a tense, suspenseful thriller. Gaurang-bhai is putting in a lot of effort into this and, in the past three months, I cannot remember a single day when he was not in touch with me.”
Vijay Raaz declared, “After resting for so long, how can one feel about getting back to shoot? Obviously, you can guess the answer. Having briefly met Gaurang-saab earlier, I am happy that am meeting him again and certainly looking forward to working together.”
